Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.47

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $18.74. Escalade shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 30,670 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESCA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $259.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Escalade, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

In other news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $166,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert E. Griffin bought 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $72,229.67. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 644,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,965.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 94.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Escalade by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Escalade by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

