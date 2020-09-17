Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.69

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.69 and traded as high as $5.85. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 5,361,098 shares traded.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.16.

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

