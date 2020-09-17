The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.79

The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.79 and traded as high as $45.09. The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 shares last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

About The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

