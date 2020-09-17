UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.23

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.23 and traded as high as $70.20. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 1,707,643 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $878.40 million and a PE ratio of 29.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 0.46 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is 1.67%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

