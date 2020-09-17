UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.23

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.23 and traded as high as $70.20. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 1,707,643 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $878.40 million and a PE ratio of 29.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 0.46 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is 1.67%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $271.28
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $271.28
TransAlta Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.12
TransAlta Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.12
Asta Funding Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54
Asta Funding Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54
Oil-Dri Co. of America Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.47
Oil-Dri Co. of America Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.47
Platinum Group Metals Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.28
Platinum Group Metals Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.28
CRH Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,613.35
CRH Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,613.35


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report