Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.66. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 157,465 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

