Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.72

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.72 and traded as high as $61.11. Metro shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 194,187 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$59.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Metro, Inc. will post 3.4499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

