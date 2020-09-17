Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.34

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.34 and traded as high as $95.80. Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 218,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 128 ($1.67) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 million and a P/E ratio of 134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported GBX 5.70 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.70 ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Begbies Traynor Group plc will post 410.0000057 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.57%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.