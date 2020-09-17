Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.11

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $208.11 and traded as high as $234.00. Londonmetric Property shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 916,388 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 237 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price (up from GBX 180 ($2.35)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 221.67 ($2.90).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -331.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is -1,142.86%.

Londonmetric Property Company Profile (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

