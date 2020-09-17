PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $186.57

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $186.57 and traded as high as $212.00. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 171,880 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $900.32 million and a PE ratio of 23.86.

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

