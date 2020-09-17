Wandisco (LON:WAND) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $568.32

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $568.32 and traded as high as $593.44. Wandisco shares last traded at $574.00, with a volume of 25,054 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $301.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 569.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 568.32.

In related news, insider Karl Upton Monaghan sold 26,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £130,425 ($170,423.36).

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

