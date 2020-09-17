Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.61. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 637,077 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.65 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.37 million and a PE ratio of -22.69.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

