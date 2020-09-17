Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.11

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $10.47. Fiera Capital shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 87,625 shares.

FSZ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.11.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -913.04%.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) purchased 9,700 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at C$290,928. Insiders have bought a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $293,729 in the last 90 days.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

