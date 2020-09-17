Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.11

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $10.47. Fiera Capital shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 87,625 shares.

FSZ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.11.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.5800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -913.04%.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) purchased 9,700 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at C$290,928. Insiders have bought a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $293,729 in the last 90 days.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

