EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $285.14

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $285.14 and traded as high as $336.00. EVRAZ shares last traded at $333.10, with a volume of 2,347,316 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EVRAZ from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 323.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.14. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is presently 128.85%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

