Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.06. Routemaster Capital shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

Routemaster Capital Company Profile (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Routemaster Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Routemaster Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.