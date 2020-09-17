3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $278.72

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $278.72 and traded as high as $287.50. 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 882,008 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 294.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 278.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 38.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

