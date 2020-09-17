Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.65. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 46,545 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 million and a PE ratio of -45.71.

About Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

