TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.20. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 600 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VREYF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

