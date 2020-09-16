Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.

NYSE HWC opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

