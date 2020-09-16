Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend payment by 222.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 99.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

NYSE QSR opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

