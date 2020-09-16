Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.44. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 733 shares traded.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 53,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $6,811,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $248.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

