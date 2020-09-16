Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.44. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 733 shares traded.
The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $248.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.
About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
