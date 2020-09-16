Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.27 million.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of BOKF opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

