Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.