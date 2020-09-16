Totally Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:TLY)

Totally Plc (LON:TLY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share by the health services provider on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.52. Totally has a one year low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 26 ($0.34). The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Totally in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.
About Totally
Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.
