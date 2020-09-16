North West (TSE:NWC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00. The company traded as high as C$32.75 and last traded at C$32.74, with a volume of 48992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.91.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on North West from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on North West from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.96.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

