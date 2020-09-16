Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (FCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Shares of FCO stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.55.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Dividend History for Aberdeen Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

