Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Receives $60.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 226,710 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $383,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $800,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 172,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

