Head to Head Analysis: Model N (NYSE:MODN) & Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snap and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.72 billion 20.96 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -32.63 Model N $141.24 million 9.14 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -86.93

Model N has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Snap and Model N, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 11 23 0 2.63 Model N 0 1 7 0 2.88

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential downside of 3.69%. Model N has a consensus price target of $38.21, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Model N’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Snap.

Risk & Volatility

Snap has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -57.18% -49.08% -26.52% Model N -10.03% -13.21% -4.73%

Summary

Model N beats Snap on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

