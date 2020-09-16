Piper Sandler Comments on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after buying an additional 658,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

