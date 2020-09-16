Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

