Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

