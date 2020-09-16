Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Dividend History for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th
Henderson High Income Trust plc to Issue GBX 2.48 Dividend
Henderson High Income Trust plc to Issue GBX 2.48 Dividend
Altra Industrial Motion Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04
Altra Industrial Motion Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04
Reaves Utility Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18
Reaves Utility Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18
Joyce Co. Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05
Joyce Co. Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45
One Liberty Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report