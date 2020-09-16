Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) to Issue GBX 2.48 Dividend

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HHI opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06. Henderson High Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The company has a market cap of $175.53 million and a P/E ratio of 54.60.

In other news, insider Richard Cranfield bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £41,700 ($54,488.44).

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

Dividend History for Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI)

