Altra Industrial Motion Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Altra Industrial Motion has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

AIMC stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $154,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,091.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

