Altra Industrial Motion Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.
Altra Industrial Motion has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
AIMC stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30.
In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $154,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,091.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
