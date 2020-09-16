Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.97.

In other news, insider Michael Gurry bought 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$29,400.33 ($21,000.24). Also, insider Karen Gadsby 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. Insiders purchased a total of 32,561 shares of company stock worth $57,117 over the last quarter.

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe supply and installation stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand name. In addition, the company is involved in online auction and valuers business.

