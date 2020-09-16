One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $387.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

