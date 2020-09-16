Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.286 per share by the bank on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has raised its dividend by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RBCAA opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Vogt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Vogt acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $126,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,009 shares in the company, valued at $348,875.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Dividend History for Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

