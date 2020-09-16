PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.76. PlayAGS shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $140.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 944,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 535,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 788.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 279,562 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at $906,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 232.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 226,942 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

