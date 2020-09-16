Bank of America Corp DE Buys 606,388 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.35% of Cimarex Energy worth $37,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

XEC stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

