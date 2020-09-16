5,943 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,646.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,507 shares of company stock worth $1,379,526 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

