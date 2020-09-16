Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 130,978 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

