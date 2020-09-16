Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Tyler Technologies worth $40,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3,942.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $336.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.00 and a 1-year high of $382.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.62.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.58.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

