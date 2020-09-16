Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.43% of Dropbox worth $38,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,624 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 13.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,040,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 729,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 142,072 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,826,000 after purchasing an additional 124,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,155. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

