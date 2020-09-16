Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Shares Down 9.1%

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) shares traded down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 265,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 134,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

About Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

