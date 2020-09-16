Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,978,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,926,000 after buying an additional 966,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after buying an additional 1,778,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 90,274.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,260 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JEF opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

