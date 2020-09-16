Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.28

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.28 and last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,142,000 after purchasing an additional 317,783 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,089,000 after buying an additional 1,341,529 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.