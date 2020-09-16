APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $465,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.98. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORT. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

