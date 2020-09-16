Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.00

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.00 and last traded at $109.06, with a volume of 83 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

GRVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $810.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gravity during the second quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gravity by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

