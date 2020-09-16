Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 821,578 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 272,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 20,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

