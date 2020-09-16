Bank of America Corp DE Has $41.14 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Hormel Foods worth $41,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,997 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,393 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,635 shares of company stock worth $8,630,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

