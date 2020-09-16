Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Trading Up 10%

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 711,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 273,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and a P/E ratio of -41.25.

In related news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,710,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,219,481.20. Insiders sold 1,403,443 shares of company stock valued at $171,663 over the last 90 days.

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

