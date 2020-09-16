OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Trading 7.8% Higher

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2020

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 104,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 130,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Cormark downgraded OneSoft Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and a PE ratio of -22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45.

About OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

